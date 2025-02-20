Domestic Banks Dominate Secured Loans Market in Q4 2024 as Foreign Lenders Retreat

Ghana’s domestic banks are making significant strides in the secured lending market, according to the latest Quarterly Collateral Registry report from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The data, covering the fourth quarter of 2024, reveals a dramatic shift in the landscape, with locally owned banks nearly doubling their market share in secured loans compared to the same period in 2023. This development marks a turning point in the country’s financial sector, as domestic institutions increasingly take the lead in providing credit to businesses and individuals.

In Q4 2024, domestic banks accounted for 48.5% of the total value of secured loans, up from just 25.4% a year earlier. This surge has come at the expense of foreign-owned banks, whose share plummeted to 51.5% from 74.6% over the same period. The shift underscores a growing confidence in Ghana’s homegrown financial institutions, which are now playing a more prominent role in driving economic activity. Analysts attribute this trend to several factors, including improved liquidity and risk management practices among local banks, as well as tighter lending policies by foreign banks that have pushed borrowers toward more flexible domestic options.

The rise of domestic banks is seen as a positive development for Ghana’s economy, as it reduces reliance on foreign financial institutions and keeps more capital circulating within the country. This shift also reflects a more competitive banking environment, with local players aggressively expanding their lending portfolios to capture a larger share of the market.

Despite these gains, the cost of borrowing remains a significant challenge for many Ghanaians. While secured loans saw a slight decline in average interest rates, dropping to 28.6% in Q4 2024 from 28.8% the previous year, rates are still prohibitively high for smaller businesses and individuals. Finance and leasing companies recorded a more substantial drop, with rates falling to 33.1% from 38.8% in 2023. Rural and community banks also saw a modest decline, with average rates easing to 33.5% from 34.4%. However, microcredit companies bucked the trend, increasing their rates to 49.5% from 47.7%, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by informal-sector borrowers who often have limited access to affordable credit.

The Commerce and Finance sector emerged as the largest beneficiary of secured loans, accounting for 44.1% of the total in Q4 2024, up slightly from 43.3% the previous year. This underscores the sector’s continued reliance on credit to fuel trade and financial transactions. Other key sectors receiving significant loan allocations included Construction (19.2%), Services (15.9%), and Manufacturing (4.8%). Meanwhile, the Information and Communications sector claimed 3.9% of secured loans, while Mining and Quarrying accounted for 2.9%, and Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing received 2.2%.

The BoG report paints a picture of a financial sector in transition, with domestic banks stepping up to fill the void left by retreating foreign lenders. However, the high cost of borrowing remains a critical issue, particularly for smaller businesses and those in the informal sector. While the increased dominance of local banks is a welcome development, experts caution that more needs to be done to make credit more accessible and affordable for all segments of the economy.

As Ghana’s financial ecosystem continues to evolve, the growing influence of domestic banks could pave the way for a more resilient and self-sufficient economy. But for this potential to be fully realized, policymakers and financial institutions must address the persistent challenges of high interest rates and limited access to credit, ensuring that the benefits of a stronger domestic banking sector are felt across the board.