Dominic Ayine Nominated as Ghana’s New Attorney-General: A Legal Luminary’s Vision for Reform

Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, an accomplished legal expert, academic, and seasoned politician, has been nominated as Ghana’s new Attorney-General and Minister for Justice by President John Dramani Mahama.

With a career that spans law, academia, and governance, Ayine brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to the pivotal role.

Born in Zebilla in the Upper East Region, Ayine’s academic journey has been a testament to his passion for excellence. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Ghana and furthered his education with a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the University of Michigan Law School, specializing in International Economic Law. He later earned a Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD) degree from Stanford Law School, solidifying his global standing as a legal scholar.

Ayine’s contributions to legal education in Ghana are significant. As a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Faculty of Law, he has mentored many students while publishing extensively on International Trade Law, Investment Law, and Constitutional Law. Beyond academia, he is the founder of Ayine & Felli Law Office, a leading commercial and investment law firm, where he has represented both local and international clients.

Politically, Ayine’s career began in 2013 when he was elected as Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East. His legislative work has been focused on advocating for his constituents and upholding constitutional democracy. In 2017, he was appointed Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister for Justice, where he played a key role in shaping legal policy and ensuring that all Ghanaians had access to justice.

As Ghana’s new Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Ayine’s priorities include strengthening the justice system, combating corruption, and fostering a legal framework that supports the country’s economic development. His vision also emphasizes improving access to justice, particularly for marginalized and vulnerable populations.

In his personal life, Ayine is a family man with three children, deeply committed to his faith and community. Known for his humility, he has consistently demonstrated a strong dedication to public service and mentoring the next generation of leaders.

Ayine’s nomination brings with it the promise of significant legal reforms in Ghana. His vast experience in law, governance, and academia positions him to bring much-needed innovation and efficiency to Ghana’s justice system. As the country faces new challenges, his leadership could prove crucial in shaping a more equitable and transparent legal framework for all Ghanaians.