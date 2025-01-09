Dominic Ayine Reacts to Appointment as Attorney General and Minister for Justice

Dominic Ayine, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, has expressed his gratitude following his nomination as Attorney-General and Minister for Justice by President John Dramani Mahama.

In a post on social media, Hon. Ayine emphasized the values of leadership, justice, equality, and fairness that will guide his tenure in the position.

Having spent years in the legal field, Ayine brings substantial experience to the role. His prior position as Deputy Attorney General during President Mahama’s first term adds to his extensive background in Ghana’s legal and justice systems.

Ayine’s appointment is part of the first set of ministerial nominations made by President Mahama, alongside Cassiel Ato Forson, designated for the Finance Ministry, and John Abdulai Jinapor, named for the Energy Ministry.