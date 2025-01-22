Dominic Nitiwul Criticizes President Mahama’s Decision to Use Commercial Flights

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has expressed strong disapproval of President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to forgo the use of Ghana’s presidential jet for international travel, opting instead for commercial flights.

Nitiwul voiced his concerns during a parliamentary session on Wednesday, January 22, calling the move unnecessary and wasteful given the operability of the presidential jet.

The controversy arose following questions from Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regarding the President’s choice of transport for an official trip to the United Arab Emirates. In response, Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, clarified that President Mahama had indeed flown commercially for the journey.

Despite this clarification, Nitiwul criticized the decision, pointing out that the presidential jet, which was purchased with taxpayers’ money, is fully operational and should be used for official state functions. “The jet Ghana purchased with taxpayers’ money is fully operational and available. It is wrong for the President to use commercial flights when the presidential jet is serviceable,” Nitiwul stated.

The former Defence Minister also drew a comparison with the previous administration, alleging that former President Akufo-Addo frequently opted for a luxury private jet under the justification that the presidential jet was unavailable. Nitiwul argued that the same standard of utilizing state resources should apply under President Mahama’s leadership, insisting that it would help avoid waste and preserve the dignity of the office.

The comments have sparked debate, with some defending the President’s choice as a more cost-effective and humble approach, while others, like Nitiwul, see it as a missed opportunity to make proper use of state assets. The discussion continues to raise questions about the use of public resources and the expectations placed on government leaders.