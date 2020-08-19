The Dominican Republic on Wednesday reported an accumulated 88,127 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,501 deaths from the disease.

In the previous 24 hours, tests detected 1,004 new cases and 12 more patients died, the Ministry of Public Health said.

Currently, 6,960 people are hospitalized, including 288 in intensive care units.

Some 69.42 percent of cases and 73.42 percent of fatalities are concentrated in 12 municipalities.

The number of former COVID-19 sufferers who have recovered has reached 56,760, according to the report.