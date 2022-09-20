Dominion City to establish youth training institutions in Ghana

The Dominion City Church is to establish youth training institutions that would offer youth skills training to become employable in the job market.

The institutions are Dominion City Academy, Dominion City Advance Academy, Leadership Institute and Global Leadership Network.

The Reverend Jesam Sampson, the Country Director, disclosed this at the launch of this year’s Dominion Convention in Accra on Sunday.

The convention which will be opened by Rev Dr David Ogbueli, General Overseer begins on Friday, October 14 and ends on Sunday, October 16.

It is aimed at building the capacity of the participants for spiritual upliftment and raising leaders to help transform society.

Rev. Sampson said the church with its Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria had established its institutions in many countries including South Africa, The United Kingdom, Canada, Benin, Togo, Cameroun, and Nigeria.

He said the institutions would also train the youth in ICT, Human Resource Development as well as Cyber Security which would empower them to become self-reliant.

The Country Director called on the youth to desist from drug abuse to save their lives, adding that drug abuse among the youth did not only affect the individual but also had an impact on the socio-economic development of the country.

He advised students to develop comprehensive career goals that would prepare them for the job market.

The Country Director said inefficient preparation of graduates for the job market had ushered most of them into abusing drugs and there was the need n for a more comprehensive approach towards rising incidence of drug abuse and mental health related cases among the youth.

Rev. Sampson advised them to desist from examination malpractices which he said could ruin their future aspirations.