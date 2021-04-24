

Domod Roof Limited, a roofing sheets and steel trusses manufacturers, has held a day’s training for local artisans in the Western Region to build their capacities in roof laying.

The training, which was attended by over 100 participants, mainly artisans and retailers of the company’s products drawn from all parts of the Region, forms part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Mr Godfried Asamoah, Business Development Manager of Domod Roof, in an interview with the GNA on the side-lines of the event, expressed the hope that though participants may not use the company’s products, the knowledge given them would be imparted to others and would go a long way to help players in the vocation.

Touching on some bad practises in the industry, he urged the artisans to apply the standard methods of installing the sheets in order not to damage them before their time at the expense of landlords/landladies.

“We have seen situations where hammers and other gadgets have dropped from installers in the installation process thereby punching holes in the sheets and causing leakages. When this happens, property owners blame the company for producing sub-standard products when it is not their fault,” he stated.

He noted that many of the artisans also walk on the aluminium sheets without knowing the effects of walking on them and said, aluminium sheets were lighter than Aluzinc and walking on them during installation may create punctures in them to cause leakages.

Mr Asamoah said it was the first time that artisans were receiving training in the Western Region and that artisans in the Upper West Region had already been trained, adding that a similar training session would soon be held in the Volta Region.

He said lack of technical know-how was a major challenge in the industry and cited a situation where people used Aluzinc instead of premium aluminium on their buildings at places close to the sea.

He urged property owners not to ignore quality work for low cost services and listen to the recommendations of artisans and if in doubt should call the manufacturers for their advice, before going ahead with any installation to derive value for money.

Mr Francis Ahianyo, Chief Installer of the Company who took the participants through practical demonstration of installing sheets, cautioned them not to climb the roofs for installation with mobile phones on them to avoid any mishap.

They should also put on safety jackets or reflectors, safety boots, helmet and gloves any time they were making installations.