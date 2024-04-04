Don Julio 1942 Hosts Glamorous “Night In Hollywood” For South Africa’s Biggest Television Stars

As the world glued to their screens to watch the 96th Academy Awards, Don Julio 1942 offered SA’s biggest television stars a night of glitz, comradery, and celebration like no other… ….

In a dazzling display of celebration and recognition, South African TV stars and luminaries from the African film industry converged in a spectacular “Night in Hollywood” hosted by Don Julio 1942. The night, held at the magnificent Shepstone Gardens, Houghton served as a beacon of honour for lifetime achievements and the rising stars and contributions of African talent to the global cinematic landscape.

Amidst an atmosphere pulsating with energy and elegance, attendees were treated to an evening of opulence and sophistication. The red carpet was graced by the presence of renowned actors, directors, producers, and industry insiders, each adorned in their most glamorous attire. Amongst the star-studded guests were Former Miss SA’s Lalela Mswane and Ndavi Nokheri, TV’s biggest stars such as Warren Masemola, Mondli Makhoba, Zola Nombona and Nay Maps-Maphalala.

Don Julio 1942, renowned for its commitment to excellence and celebration of talent, dedicated the evening to Honouree’s Dr Jerry Mofokeng Makhetha and Nambitha Ben Mazwi for the remarkable achievements of Dr Jerry Mofokeng Makhetha and rising star Nambitha Ben Mazwi in the South African film and television industry. In a heartfelt tribute to their immense contributions, Don Julio 1942 honoured these distinguished individuals for their unwavering dedication, artistic brilliance, and profound impact on the cultural landscape of South Africa.

Dr Mofokeng Makhetha, in conversation with Don Julio 1942 Senior Brand Manager Theo Zulu, reaffirmed the importance of brands entrenching their recognition in true artistry, investing in young talent, and working hand in hand to advance the creative arts on the continent. “To be honoured in your own country, to be honoured while you are still alive. When we do this work, we don’t do it for the awards but to be true to the characters we portray on screen. To be honoured for that feat means the world to us” said Dr Mofokeng Makhetha.

As the night unfolded, guests were treated to a tantalising 3 course dinner service, while engaging in a robust panel discussion with industry leaders, Producer Bonga Percy Vilakazi, Multichoice Premium Content Producer Nicola Van Niekerk, Actress Nambitha Ben Mazwi and Veteran Actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng Makhetha, facilitated by seasoned broadcaster Anele Mdoda on the future of African film and television.

The event served as a platform for networking and collaboration, fostering meaningful connections among industry peers and stakeholders. It was a testament to the collective spirit of creativity and innovation that thrives within the African film community.

Throughout the evening, guests were treated to the exquisite taste of Don Julio 1942 tequila an array of entertainment acts from SA’s biggest DJs such as DBN Gogo and an extra special Oscars Viewing experience in partnership with Multichoice. The luxury tequila brand served as the perfect complement to the festivities and high-energy celebration.

The Don Julio 1942 party honouring the African film industry was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended. As the stars mingled and celebrated late into the night, it was evident that the future of African cinema was brighter than ever before.