Don Mahatma has promised to bang in goals for his new club Bandırmaspor Kulüp Sayfası in Turkey.

“Am happy to announce to my fans that I have just signed for Bandırmaspor Kulüp Sayfası To the Balıkesirspor and fans I appreciate you thanks for everything. To my new Bandırmaspor Kulüp Sayfası I pledge 100% to you and looking forward to achieving great heights together. Thanks and God bless” he said on his social media platform.

Mahatma Otoo played for Accra Hearts of Oak in Ghana and won the Ghana League Goal King.

He also won the Africa Youth Cup, before moving to Europe.