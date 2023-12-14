Don Simon Delight Fruit Mix Organizes Special Boxing Event

All is set for the Don Simon Delight Fruit Mix Special Boxing scheduled for December 15, 2023 at the breezy Premier Beach Resort, Oshiyie, Kokrobite in Accra.

Ace Match Maker, Rashid Williams aka Believer said the special boxing event is being arranged by Azumah Nelson promotion and supported by West Africa and Gulf Company Limited, distributors of Don Simon Delight Fruit Mix.

He said some of the country’s exciting rising boxers are billed to grace the ring in a program designed to set the tone for this year’s Boxing Day.

Enterprising Samuel Quaye and hardworking Derrick Quaye will begin the bouts in their Lightweight contest, while Godwin Tetteh takes on David Tagoe in a bantamweight contest. Eric Asante fights Bernard Adzewoda in a lghtweight contest over eight rounds.

In a Super light contest, Azumah Mohammed will face Ben Lamptey, with Wisdom Barnor clashing with David Quaye in a bantamweight contest.

In other bouts, Israel Commey meets Desmond Pappoe in a welterweight contest, while David Ankrah battle Henry Malm in a super light contest.

Levid Ankrah takes on Ben Lamptey in a light weight contest.

Ghana Police pride in boxing Ramatu Quaye and Janet Acquah will battle for supremacy in the female contest.

In the juvenile bouts (the future champs), Godfred Coffie will face Solomon Aryeetey, while Charles Paa Tee Quaye clash with Mohammed Ablor Sowah.

William Afofo will come face to face with Osborn Love Omanhene, with Prince Larbi squaring it up with Ramford Laryea.

Commercial manager for West Africa and Gulf Company Limited said ” Supporting the youth in sports is a good cause so we didn’t hesitate to come on board when Ambassador Quarcoo and Professor Azumah Nelson approached us to support the event.

“Our commitment to remain the market leader is sustained by the vast experience of its Spanish Parent company – the international and diversified Group, Venerable Capital Group with its distribution channels across Europe, Asia and Africa. WAGCOL also adopted excellent customer service, quality products and affordable prices as its operational strategy.”

Ambassador Quarcoo said “We are indeed grateful for this support. It is to set the tone for the annual Boxing Day during Christmas. This is real boxing.”

West Africa and Gulf Company Limited (WAGCOL) is a duly registered company established in 2010.

Ambassador Ray Quarcoo is a distinguished personality in Ghana Boxing. He was President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Association. The event is to support his 88th birthday celebrations.