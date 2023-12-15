Don Simon Delight Fruit Mix Special Boxing: Boxers weigh in

..Ben Lamptey aka ‘Daddy Lumba’ and others promise fireworks

Ben Lamptey aka Daddy Limbs says he is supporting the Don Simon Delight Fruit Mix Special Boxing scheduled for December 15 at the Premier Beach Resort, Oshiyie, Kokrobite in Accra because of the role Ambassador Ray Quarcoo has played in his life and other boxers.

He asked for God’s blessings on Amb. Quarcoo and urged all boxers on the bill to make it exciting. He promised to stop his opponent Azumah Mohammed.

The weigh in was conducted by ace world acclaimed boxing referee Roger Barnor who is Second Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority assisted by Board Member Alhaji Toffik and Mr J.A.Annan at The Gym last Thursday. Also present was Boxing Consultant Mr. Yoofi Boham

The special boxing event is being arranged by Azumah Nelson promotions and supported by West Africa and Gulf Company Limited, distributors of Don Simon Delight Fruit Mix to celebrate the 88th birthday of Amb. Ray Quarcoo, former President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Association.

The pairings include Samuel Quaye versus Derrick Quaye in a lightweight contest, while Godwin Tetteh takes on David Tagoe in a bantamweight contest. Eric Asante fights Bernard Adzewoda in a lightweight Contest over eight rounds.

In a Super light contest, Azumah Mohammed will clash with Ben Lamptey, with Wisdom Barnor meets David Quaye in a Bantamweight contest.

In other bouts, Israel Commey will clash with Desmond Pappoe in a welterweight contest, while David Ankrah battle Henry Malm in a super light contest, then Levid Ankrah faces Ben Lamptey in a light weight contest.

Ramatu Quaye and Janet Acquah will battle for supremacy in the female contest .

In the juvenile bouts (the future champs), Godfred Coffie will face Solomon Aryeetey, while Charles Paa Tee Quaye clashes with Mohammed Ablor Sowah.

William Afofo will come face to face with Osborn Love Omanhene, with Prince Larbi squaring it up with Ramford Laryea.

Commercial manager for West Africa and Gulf Company Limited said “Supporting the youth in sports is a good cause so we didn’t hesitate to come on board when Ambassador Quarcoo and Professor Azumah Nelson approached us to support the event.

“Our commitment to remain the market leader is sustained by the vast experience of its Spanish Parent company – the international and diversified Group, Venerable Capital Group with its distribution channels across Europe, Asia and Africa. WAGCOL also adopted excellent customer service, quality products and affordable prices as its operational strategy.”

Ambassador Quarcoo said “We are indeed grateful for this support,. It is to set the tone for the annual Boxing Day during Christmas. This is real boxing.”