Donald Trump Receives Unconditional Discharge in Hush-Money Case Ahead of Second Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump was granted an unconditional discharge in his hush-money case on Friday, just 10 days before his scheduled second-term inauguration.

The decision spares the former president from prison, fines, or probation, but firmly cements his status as a convicted felon, a designation that adds a layer of complexity to his upcoming presidency.

During a virtual hearing, New York prosecutors accused Trump of orchestrating a “direct attack on the rule of law” through repeated attacks on the judge and others involved in the case. In response, Trump’s defense team condemned the ruling, calling it a “sad day for this country” and pledging to appeal.

Judge Juan Merchan, who had been the target of Trump’s criticisms throughout the trial, defended the sentence as “the only lawful sentence” under the circumstances. He explained that the discharge was intended to protect the “office of the president” rather than Trump personally, emphasizing that the protections afforded to the presidency apply to the institution, not its occupant.

“Never before has this court been presented with such a unique and remarkable set of circumstances,” Judge Merchan said before handing down the sentence. He cited the immunity and legal protections that Trump would soon enjoy as reasons for the decision, calling the unconditional discharge the only option that allowed for a conviction to be recorded without infringing on the office of the president.

Despite the legal protections Trump will soon benefit from as president, Judge Merchan noted, “Donald Trump, the ordinary citizen, Donald Trump, the criminal defendant, would not be entitled to such considerable protections.” The case remains a significant legal and political milestone as Trump prepares for his second term in office.