Bernard Dong Bortey a former superstar of Accra Hearts of Oak has called on the management of the club to give the current coach Edward Nii Odoom adequate time to build a winsome side for the club.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Dong Bortey said, he had known Coach Odoom over the past years and believes in his quality, adding that he is a very good coach and capable of leading the club to regain its glory.

“I can tell you on authority that Coach Odoom made me who I am today. He is the brain behind other great players like Mathew Amoah former Black Stars striker and former Hearts star Joe Fameyeh.

“He has nurtured many players but it’s unfortunate a lot of people do not know about his unique quality. When given the chance at Hearts I have no doubt that he will make a great impact.” Bortey added.

According to Bortey who is now a coach with Techiman Gold Stars, the rate at which coaches are employed and sacked in Hearts was alarming adding that there was the need to ensure stability in the technical team.

“The club has sacked soo many coaches in recent times and it’s one of the reasons the club is not doing well on the local scene.

“If we want to regain our glory by winning the league we need to keep the present technical team because they have what it takes to drive us up there,” he added.

Dong Bortey noted that he had commenced a journey towards becoming one of the top coaches in Ghana and would soon be ready to coach Hearts of Oak or the Black Stars.

