Dong Zhang Jun lifts Achimota Captain’s Prize

Dong Zhang Jun returned a net score of 67 to win this year’s Achimota Golf Club Captain’s Prize Championship played at the Achimota Golf Course in Accra.

Daniel Asamani took the second position with 69 net, Alain Vignarnd placed third with 70 net while Romeo Sasu came fourth with 74 net.

In the Ladies encounter, Kim Thao Jefcott came first with 69 net, Floria Hurtubise took the second position with 71net, while Phimdo Mohlala placed third with 74net.

The Men ‘s Group ‘B’ was won by Thomas Sullivan with 67 net, Yaw Nti Obeng came second with 69 net while Kobby Bentsi-Enchill took the third position with 70 net.

The Ladies Group ‘B’ event was won by Clara Price with 75net, Aasa Lysberg came second with 76 net while Mariatu Bah took the third position with 82net.

The one-day 18-Hole event which attracted about 120 amateur golfers, was sponsored by Kwasi Amoafo-Yeboah, Captain of the Achimota Golf Club.

He commended the golfers for their participation and urged them to take interest in the activities of the club.