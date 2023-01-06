Doninga chief urges youth to venture into agriculture sector

The divisional chief of Doninga in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region, Nab Atabnueong Adiila Akanbong (I) is urging the youth to venture into agriculture especially dry season farming and animals rearing which will help drive sustainable industrialization and help ensure a hunger and malnutrition free Community.

He made these remarks on the sidelines of the 2023 edition of Doninga annual home coming Celebration which was held in his Community on Thursday 5th January 2023.

The development oriented chief believes that Agriculture plays a critical role in food security, political stability and world peace, yet in Africa, the youth seems disinterested in the sector.

Nab Akanbong said more than 60 percent of Africans are below 35 years old and more than half live in rural areas yet they are not engaging in the Agriculture value chain and it’s the same in his Community .

“Young people can be the engine of Africa’s economic transformation through agribusiness if our talents and energy are harnessed into Agriculture” he indicated.

Nab Akanbong added that an enabling policy environment is needed to facilitate massive uptake of agricultural technologies for increased productivity, to make agriculture a viable business. “Ghana policymakers should liberalize national seed systems and harmonize registration of inputs such as seeds and fertilizers” he whispered.

He noted that there are so many opportunities in agribusiness and he see the agricultural sector as exciting employment and business opportunity for young people.

He pointed out that without passion and zeal, it will be difficult to excel in Agribusiness and so the youth must love Agricultural and go the extra mile to keep themselves informed on the nitigrities of the sector.

“There are opportunities in post harvest, warehousing, technology and even teaching and so it all depends on what the youth wants” he added.