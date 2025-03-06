Donkorkrom Chief Calls for Teacher Training College & Agric University to Boost Afram Plains Development

Nana Akuamoah Boateng Tamo II, Donkorkrom Attakorahene, has called on the government to establish a Teacher Training College and an Agricultural University in the Afram Plains District to address challenges in education and agriculture.

Speaking at a community meeting with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwahu Afram Plains North, the chief highlighted the slow pace of development in the area and urged the government to prioritize investments that would improve education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Nana Akuamoah Boateng Tamo II lamented that despite the vast agricultural potential of Afram Plains, the government has not provided adequate support for farmers.

“Afram Plains is one-third of the Eastern Region, and we have so much to offer Ghana, but it seems the government is not considering us in development. Farmers struggle to prepare their land, and they lack access to tractors. The government must intervene and provide assistance to make the land ready for farming,” he said.

He also appealed to private investors to provide tractors on credit to farmers, which would help boost food production and economic activity in the region.

Education remains a significant challenge in the Afram Plains, as many teachers refuse to accept transfers to the district due to poor living conditions and lack of incentives.

The chief noted that despite the existence of an Agricultural Senior High School, two other secondary schools, a vocational school, and a technical school, the persistent shortage of teachers continues to hinder quality education.

“Teachers come, but they do not stay. We need a Teacher Training College to train and retain teachers in Afram Plains, rather than relying on teachers from Accra and Kumasi who leave shortly after arriving. We have the land for this project, and we are also calling for an Agricultural University, which will contribute significantly to our development,” he stated.

The Donkorkrom Attakorahene commended the MP for Kwahu Afram Plains North for organizing the meeting, describing it as a rare opportunity for the community to express their concerns directly to leadership.

“This has never happened before. Governments have come and gone, but our MP has shown faith in us, and we also have confidence in him. We believe he can help bring the needed development,” he said.

He further called for closer collaboration between the MP and the District Chief Executive (DCE), emphasizing that strong leadership and teamwork are essential to addressing the district’s long-standing challenges.

Afram Plains: The Food Basket of Ghana Deserves More Development

Nana Akuamoah Boateng Tamo II stressed that Afram Plains is a critical agricultural hub that supplies food to various parts of the country.

However, he described the area as a “prison for teachers and workers”, urging the government to reverse the trend by investing in infrastructure, education, and agriculture.

“For years, since the introduction of constitutional rule, we have seen no major development. Yet, Afram Plains is Ghana’s food basket. The government must work with our MP to develop this area,” he appealed.

With the government’s promise to reset Ghana and drive national progress, the chief believes that prioritizing Afram Plains’ development will significantly contribute to the country’s economic transformation.