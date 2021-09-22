Donkorkrom Court Winners triumph over Power Hands Attackers

Former Eastern Regional Volleyball champions Donkorkrom Court Winners started their 2021 league season on an inspiring note when they defeated Obomeng Power Hands Attackers 3-0 in the ongoing regional volleyball league match played at the Obomeng Presbyterian Park.

The former champions, who were in a hurry to take the three points, wasted no time as they won 25 -19, 25 13 and 25 18 in the first, second and third sets respectively, to bring the game to an end.

In the other week six match played at the Akwatia Technical School court, Court Owners defeated Oda Kotoku Spikers 3-2.

Kotoku Spikers had won the first set 25-17, however, they lost the second and third sets 19-25 and 13-25 to Court Winners, before they came back to win the fourth set 25-19.

But they failed in the fifth set as Court Winners won it 15-13 to carry the day.