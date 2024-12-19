Donnarumma Injured in Horrific Tackle During PSG’s Win Over Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma suffered a facial injury that required stitches following a brutal tackle during PSG’s 4-2 victory over Monaco in their Ligue 1 clash on Wednesday night.

The match, which saw PSG looking to extend their lead at the top of the league, took a dramatic turn early on when Donnarumma was caught by Monaco’s right-back Wilfred Singo. The Ivorian, on a marauding run into opposition territory, inadvertently caught Donnarumma in the face with his studs, sending the goalkeeper to the ground in pain.

Donnarumma required immediate medical attention on the pitch and, after receiving lengthy treatment, was forced to leave the field. Despite being on a booking earlier in the match, Singo avoided a red card, with referee François Letexier ruling the tackle as accidental.

The injury left PSG without their first-choice goalkeeper for the remainder of the match. However, the Parisians managed to secure a 4-2 win, extending their lead to 10 points at the top of Ligue 1.

Further medical tests are expected to assess the full extent of Donnarumma’s injury and determine how long PSG will be without the Italian international.