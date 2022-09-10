Donors unveil initiative to boost access to COVID-19 therapies in Africa

Nine African countries will benefit from an initiative launched by international donors on Wednesday to boost access to COVID-19 therapeutics.

The nine countries are Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Supported by philanthropists and global health research entities, the project will ensure that high-risk demographics in the continent have access to timely diagnosis and affordable drugs to manage the disease, the consortium of donors said at a virtual briefing.

Claude Muvunyi, the Director-General of Rwanda Biomedical Center, said that enhanced access to essential drugs for treating COVID-19, supported by an alliance of donors, industry, and research groups, will be crucial in Africa’s quest to defeat the pandemic.

Muvunyi said the initiative dubbed Quick Start Consortium will also enable African countries to establish resilient health systems besides improving their capacity to detect, treat and manage COVID-19 in low-income settings.

“The program will help us find COVID-19 patients and make sure they obtain the required medicine urgently, regardless of their socio-economic status,” said Muvunyi.

He added that increased access to affordable therapeutics will complement vaccines to help minimize transmission, hospital admissions, and fatalities linked to the coronavirus.

Krishna Udayakumar, the Founding Director of Duke Global Health Innovation Center which is part of the Quick Start Consortium, said that access to life-saving drugs among high-risk groups like the elderly and terminally ill will be key to reducing deaths related to COVID-19 in the nine African countries. Enditem