Don’t Allow Yourself to be Used and Dumped, Choose Dr. Akoto as NPP’s Presidential Candidate

Dr. Akoto possesses a basic trait that most politicians lack of which none of the aspirants possess, and that is, love and dedication to his followers and reward for hard work.

While he has always rewarded his followers , majority of the other politicians have always deceived and used their people, and after, dumped them.

Since Dr. Akoto’s first entry into politics till day, he has never disappointed any that has worked and followed him, he has always remembered and rewarded his followers for their commitment and hard work.

So I will therefore entreat all to let the experiences of the past to be guides for all decision being taken today regarding whom one supports. Please don’t let us allow ourselves to be deceived to be used and dumped again!

Guide your Future, Let us Guide the Future Welfare of the Grassroots, Choose Properly , Choose Dr. Akoto !

PresidentInWaiting2024

WorkaholicAkoto

TheLegend

Barima Nana Owusu