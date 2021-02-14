The Minister in charge of the Calvary Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ashaley-Botwe, Reverend Dr. Charles Amarkwei, has asked Christians to stop using COVID-19 as an excuse to abandon church services.

He noted that due to COVID-19, many Christians were backsliding and said, “it is righteous to be in the house of the Lord”.

“Corona virus is killing people and we ought to take good care of ourselves. Yet, we have to run to God because he has the power to save us from all these,” Rev. Dr. Amarkwei said.

“The Lord shows us his mercy, and delivers us from the traps of the devil, so it is good to be here,” he added.

Rev. Dr. Amarkwei, said when a Christian was born again, the first love was devoted to God and charged them to go back to that first love.

“In the presence of God, there is absolute healing and fulfillment,” he said.