The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, has advised ministers of the gospel against sharing negative messages that often put fear in the people.

He said they should also desist from giving false alarm and prophecies that caused confusion in society.

Rev. Dr Boafo, who gave the advice, said it was important people avoided false prophecies, especially at a time the country was preparing to go to the polls.

The Chairman of the Christian Council was speaking after commissioning 21 evangelists, including two females, into the Methodist Church at separate ceremonies on Sunday at the Dunwell Methodist Society at Dechemso and the Wesley Methodist at Old Tafo, both in Kumasi.

Rev. Dr Boafo pointed out that lies were now permeating the gospel ministry and causing a lot of confusion among citizens.

He explained that the Christian gospel promoted hope, joy and good direction to the people and that preachers should always give hope to their congregation.

On the on-going voter’s registration exercise, the Presiding Bishop urged all eligible applicants to be at peace with whoever they came into contact with at the registration centres.

He said applicants must also observe all the COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by the World Health Organisation as well as the Ghana Health Service as they went through the exercise.

Rev. Dr Boafo counselled Christians to obey and practice all covid-19 preventive protocols everywhere they found themselves, saying; “Practising the protocols must not be limited to the Church, if a Christian fails to do that everywhere other than the church premises, that person is a hypocrite.”

He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic the evangelists were going to use virtual devices in their work to protect themselves and others from the virus.

He advised them to look unto the Lord and discharge their duties diligently to win more souls for Christ.

