Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised party members not to be complacent and arrogant but work assiduously for the party to win more seats in Parliament.

Obiri Boahen told journalists that he was sure the NPP would this time around win about 200 seats in Parliament after the December 7 polls.

He said he had personally worked hard at the grassroots to ensure victory for his party.

“I want my people to work as if they were in opposition to secure more seats for the party. Party members should not be complacent, no arrogance. They should work harder at the grassroots.”

The Deputy General Secretary noted that Ghana’s politics had moved from usual drumming and dancing to issue based.

He noted that Ghanaians were now discerning and listening to issued based arguments of parties to decide who to vote for in the December 7, polls.

He endorsed the health walk adopted by parties to canvass for votes saying, they were better than the rallies.

Obiri Boahen said the NPP would have some seats in the Volta Region and the NPP will do well in the presidential as well.

On the surveys conducted by some Civil Society Organisations depicting victory for NPP, he said he was much more interested in working at the grassroots.