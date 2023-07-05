Don’t be convinced out of your dreams, visions of becoming entrepreneurs – McDan to UCC students

Chairman of McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley (Mcdam) has challenged students of the University of Cape Coast not to allow themselves to be convinced that their dreams and visions of becoming entrepreneurs is something that they shouldn’t do.

He said: “Never let anyone convince you that your dream and vision to be an entrepreneur is something that you shouldn’t do. Just know that nothing comes easy in business or life, and you have to work for it every day.”

Dr. Daniel McKorley was speaking to the students during the #McDanYouthConnect stop in Cape Coast, where he inspired the students and told them that at some point in their lives, they will fail, and “That’s just the hard truth.”

Failure, he said is inevitable, but each of us has the choice to either allow it to destroy our dreams or let it be a valuable learning curve.

Talking to them about his journey, McDan mentioned that his journey has had its fair share of rejections and challenges, but he continued to persist because he has set business and personal plans that he is determined to achieve.

“I have experienced failures in various ventures — too many for me to count — but what I have always done is dust myself off and refocus on my objectives. This is the mindset that I want the next generation to adopt.”

“As I said at the #McDanYouthConnect stop in Cape Coast, it is okay to be upset when things don’t work out the way you hoped, but you can’t dwell on past failures. You need to pick up the pieces and put them back together. Only this time, use your experience and knowledge to put them back together in a more efficient way.”

Dr. McKorley also stressed that this is just one of the few things that he had shared with the gathered students at the New Examination Center [NEC] of the University Of Cape Coast (UCC), where he had a truly rewarding experience with the #McDanYouthConnect town-hall conversation.

“I’m enjoying speaking with the students, listening to the pitches of their business ideas and sharing both the good and bad experiences I’ve had in my business and entrepreneurship ventures.”

He maintained that everyone’s professional journey is different, but he hopes that his personal story will inspire the young entrepreneurs that look like him and come from a background like his to pursue their passion — as it is their visions and ideas that will shape our future.