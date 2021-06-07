The General Overseer of Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC), Reverend Ransford Obeng, has appealed to Christians to participate and be counted in the upcoming census.



The CCC said the right data on the country’s population was critical to the socio-economic development of the country.

Addressing the media during a blood donation exercise at the church’s headquarters at Ayigya, Rev Obeng noted that the census provided the Ghana Statistical Service with the opportunity to get the actual information of persons living in the country into its database.

This information, he said, was necessary for development planning.

“It is important that as Christians we do all we can to support a worthy cause such as the upcoming census which would be used for development purposes,” he said.

Reverend Obeng, who turned 65 over the weekend, used the occasion to donate blood to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Medicine and Transfusion Unit.

Members of the church, who gathered to celebrate the servant of God, also donated pints of blood to the KATH team.

The CCC leader has for the past five years dedicated his birthdays to organising blood donation exercises as his contribution to addressing the perennial lack of blood in health facilities.

Rev Obeng urged the public to use the influences and opportunities they have to better the lives of others.

“When God blesses you kindly use the influence you wield to do good to people, especially the needy and the sick,” the CCC leader intimated.

Dr Shirley Phyllis Owusu-Ofori, Head of KATH Transfusion Medicine Unit, said she was happy with the contribution of CCC to restocking the blood bank.

She noted that CCC has for the past 5 years contributed 383 pints of blood to the unit.

Every pint of blood, she revealed has the potential of saving the lives of three people.

Dr Owusu-Ofori urged private and individual organisations as well as churches to emulate the example of Rev Obeng and CCC by donating blood as well as organising outreaches at regular intervals to restock the blood bank.