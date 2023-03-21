Don’t be scared by scrutiny of your decisions – Akufo-Addo tells EC

President Nana Add Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to be firm with its decisions as the 2024 general elections approach and not allow itself to be railroaded by anyone since its decisions would be closely monitored by Ghanaians.

“It is no secret that I have spent most of my adult life trying to fight for the establishment of democracy and human rights in this country and I have always fought and advocated credible elections in Ghana”, Mr Akufo-Addo said.

“In emphasising the importance of the credibility of elections, it must be pointed out that the counting, collation and declaration of the results, cannot and should not be more important than the sacred God-given rights of the citizen casting his or her ballot”, he added during the swearing-in ceremony of three EC Board members at the Jubilee House.

He told the EC: “Remember that now and ever, every single decision you take will be scrutinised to the letter”.

“That, however, should not scare you and let no one try to coerce you into submission”, he indicated.

“On the contrary, let this expectation of the Ghanaian people spur you onto great heights and above all, work to ensure that, the will of the Ghanaian people is upheld.”

The EC recently laid a constitutional instrument in parliament meant to make the Ghanacard the only document for voter registration.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress and its minority caucus have kicked against it.

The three new EC board members are Rev Akua Ofori Boateng, Salima Armed Tijani and Dr Peter Appiahene.

Their appointment is in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 Constitution which states: “There shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a chairman, two deputy chairmen, and four other members. The members of the commission shall be appointed by the President under article 70 of this Constitution.”