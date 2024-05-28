Don’t Be Too Quick To Kill Your Enemies, They Are Your Destiny Helpers – The SEER

“In the school of destiny, the first helper is not God, but your enemies.”

This submission was released by the Kingdom Speaker, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on Angel Fm where he indicated that having an enemy in life is a privileged opportunity because our enemies are our first helpers, and without them we will continue to stay in our comfort zones.

With this, he wonders why we rush to destroy our enemies too early.

“We destroy our enemies too early that is why we don’t go to our destinations,” he said.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah popularly called the SEER, averred that people go to church with the sole intention of destroying and burying their enemies.

“Somebody can go to church carrying mortar only to bury his or her enemy and bury Satan. Is the mind working? This religious madness needs to stop,” he said.

He chides those fond of that, urging them to rather put their energies into profitable ventures and stop blaming government and the president for not providing them with food.

“You go to church with mortar to bury your enemy and left the church and called on Akufo-Addo to give you food to eat. Why can’t you use that mortar to prepare food?” he asked.

He blamed all this on organized religion; which he said only works on peoples’ character but not their knowledge or the minds.

“That is shy in a church of over 10,000 members, they all have good characters but their minds are dumb. There is no creativity. Likewise, schooling system also works on the minds and leave the character.”

The SEER delved deep into the Gospel of Christ and said, Jesus choose Judas because He needed him to fulfil His destiny.

Judas, who became an enemy to Jesus, was referred to by Jesus as a friend.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, “In the Kingdom, your enemy is your friend. There is no way John will betray Jesus, the worse Peter can do is to deny, denial is different from betrayal. So, it got to a point Jesus told Judas to hurry with whatever he was about to do because it is His Destiny, He is going to die so be a friend, betray me, harry with it.”

He also indicated that the worse person in one’s life is to still love you while you are fooling but enemies are there to put a check on you and be your life coach.

“They are like your mentor, your mentor hates your stupidness, your mentor hates your setback, and they give powerful opposition,” he said.

However, the SEER maintained that in our body politics, we have shifted from the power of opposition to that of propaganda that is why “we are suffering.”

“For 8 years in government, the opposition doesn’t see anything good. Take this from me, without your opposition you can’t make it in life.”

He said: “God has an enemy till today, He will have enemy till the end. God is enjoying His enemy and you are busily killing and destroying your enemy. Your enemies are putting checks on you. When you dress, it is because of your enemies, what your enemies say will put you in check, it becomes your life coach.”

He also explained that our enemies will push us so much to our best and to our destination.

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA