Don’t Belittle What We Can Do As Women To Get To The Top

Mrs Esi Asante Antwi, a Co-founder of Mahogany Consult, has encouraged women to stop using their families, especially their children, as excuses to achieve more for themselves.

She said most women had been socialized to think that they should always be second fiddle to their male counterparts.

Mrs Antwi was speaking at an event put together by the Consult in partnership with Women In PR Ghana to commemorate the International Women’s Day celebration in Accra.

The Day was on the theme: “Gender Equality for Sustainable Tomorrow with a hash tag ‘BreaktheBiases’.”

The event was dubbed: “An Evening under the Mahogany Tree” to celebrate the Consult 10th Anniversary.

Mrs Antwi said most women in society turned away from taking leadership roles to contribute their quota to development in the male dominated environment.

“Let’s not belittle what we can do as women to get to the top,” she added.

The Co-founder said in establishing the Mahogany Consult, their faith in God was central.

She said in venturing into business partnership, there was the need to rely on honesty, integrity, and trust.

” We broke the bias to show that two women can work effectively to build a striving business,” she added.

Madam Baaba Cofie, also a Co-founder, said, “Esi and l are an example of a broken bias among women, who have worked together to achieve more for ourselves.”

She said they had a unique partnership to the extent that there was no need to compete among themselves but rather to complement each other in delivering on their thriving business.

Madam Cofie said sometimes women limit themselves unconsciously, hence women needed to look into themselves and take that bold step to go for that big position waiting for them.

Baaba and Esi decided to establish the Mahogany Consult as a PR Agency, coming out of a similar organization, where they both worked.

Madam Baaba Cofie admonished the young women not to see one another as rivals or enemies at their workplaces rather support each other.

Quitting their previous job to start their new company, the two buddy entrepreneurs had no resources to zoom into hiring an office space, so they decided to use Esi’s bedroom as an initial office.

They moved to Esi’s father, a University Professor’s garage, which was not in use at that time.

Genuine as Esi’s father was, he also presented the pair, a computer for use in their operations. They quickly put the whole place in order with some air conditions among other to befit an office.

With the ups and downs in business, the pair were able to house the business in the garage for five years before moving out.

Mahogany Consult is now one of the best thriving PR Agencies in Ghana with clients,

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Followon Google News