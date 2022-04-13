Don’t Blame Covid-19 For Poorly Run Economy – Eric Adjei

Mr Eric Adjei, who is the NDC’s Deputy Director of Communications for the Bono Region, has said nothing but the mismanagement and reckless spending of the government is all to blame for the country’s present economic woes.

Contrary to assertions by the government, he says the present economic situation of the country cannot be blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic.

He further stressed that, the same Covid-19 Pandemic affected regional neighbours Togo, Benin, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast but whose economies are doing far better than Ghana’s economy.

“It is worthy to note that, several countries in the sub-region such as Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, among others, have better budget deficit, debt to GDP ratio and other economic indices than Ghana despite being hit by the COVID pandemic. None of these countries has slapped their citizenry with the kind of draconian revenue measures the Ghanaian people are witnessing at the hands of the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government. Therefore, COVID-19 can neither be a reasonable justification for the reversal of benchmark discounts on imported products nor the imposition of unprecedented hardships and misery on Ghanaians by this government, “Eric Adjei exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei On Adwenkasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9

Eric Adjei stated that,the economy is in tatters and if you listen to how the government is speaking; it’s not even encouraging.

He said after mismanaging the Ghanaian economy for the past five years, it is sad Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government are refusing to accept responsibility for the mess.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako