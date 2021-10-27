“Don’t compromise the sporting integrity of world cup matches” – Ghana FA to FIFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has called on the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to ensure that the sporting integrity of World Cup matches are not compromised.

This follows the request of the Ethiopia Football Association (EFA) to have their World Cup qualifier against Ghana played in South Africa.

In a letter to FIFA, the GFA said the world’s football governing body must ensure that there is fair play in the last two matches.

It said “Ghana and South Africa are separated by one point leading to the last two world cup group matches. It is therefore shocking that the Ethiopia Football Association would seek to take their home match against Ghana to South Africa.

According to the letter, the GFA is of the view that it is wrong for a game of this magnitude to be played in a country that is in the same group and in contention for the top spot and urge CAF and FIFA to ensure that fair play is practiced to the latter in this matter.

The GFA would continue to engage FIFA/CAF to ensure that the right thing is done so that the competitive nature of the qualifiers is maintained.

It urged FIFA/CAF to confirm as soon as possible the venue of the match to enable Ghana to plan logistics especially player call ups and visa acquisition for the players who are scattered across the world.