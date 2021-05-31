Mrs. Felicia Aba Hagan, District Chief Executive( DCE) for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) has called on the media to be cautious in their reportage on national issues.

She tasked the media to refrain from creating controversies and confusion around issues of national development, which resulted in misinforming the Ghanaian populace.

“ I would make a special plea to the media, to be circumspect in their reports to end controversies and confusion around policies and programmes that will promote national development”.

The plea was made on behalf of the DCE by Mr. John Nunya, the District Coordinating Director at the launch of the 30 days countdown to census night in Abura Dunkwa dubbed “ You count, get counted”.

She said the census data would help assess the districts and local levels to improve the developmental needs of the people and boost the economy.

Mrs. Hagan called on all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to collaborate with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to ensure the success of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

“The nation requires accurate data for proper planning”, she indicated and charged them to support with the requisite resources to assist the census team to provide an accurate database for the nation.

She appealed to political parties, religious leaders and stakeholders to educate the public with their various platforms to enhance the census process for the betterment of the country.

Mr. Nunya, said the census was a very important exercise for nations because data played critical role in national planning and policy formulation.

He said the creation of districts, constituencies and regions by successive governments was based mainly on census data and called for collective support to achieve the target.

Mr. Nunya said data was critically needed to track the progress chalked and also identify challenges to assist efforts aimed at eradicating poverty and all forms of inequalities in the various districts and localities.

He assured the public that census data would help transform the economy and spur economic development at the national, regional, and district levels.

Mrs. Ellen Osei, the District Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) on her part explained that the census provides information in planning educational needs, where to locate health facilities, how to allocate social expenditures and identify vulnerabilities in the society.

She advised the populace to assist the enumerators and field officers with the requisite information to provide accurate and comprehensive data for the country.