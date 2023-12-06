Don’t depend on men for your survival – Regional Minister

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has emphasized the importance of women not depending solely on others, especially men, for their survival. She highlighted the unfortunate experiences of many young females who have been deceived by men claiming to support them, only to harm them in the end. She stressed that in life, nothing comes for free and urged the youth to be cautious when accepting assistance from others.

The Regional Minister shared this advice during a ceremony where 32 women, who had received training in bead making, catering, and soap making, were provided with livelihood start-up materials and equipment. These items, worth approximately GHC100,000.00, including ovens, gloves, napkins, and sterilizers, were given to empower the beneficiaries from the Atronie community in the Sunyani Municipality to start their own businesses and increase their income levels.

Madam Owusu-Banahene encouraged women to strive for self-sufficiency by acquiring skills and knowledge that would enable them to support themselves and their families. She also urged them to financially support their husbands in fulfilling their responsibilities, such as children’s education and household needs.

Furthermore, Madam Owusu-Banahene called upon the beneficiaries to make effective use of the skills they had acquired and to willingly train others in society, enabling them to achieve independence and alleviate poverty. She emphasized the importance of developing good customer care services by building strong relationships and respecting customers who visit their shops.

Lastly, the Regional Minister encouraged the women to utilize social media as a tool for learning new techniques and obtaining information related to their occupations. By expanding their businesses and teaching others to become self-reliant, they can contribute towards poverty reduction.