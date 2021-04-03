Bishop Zadock Mawulede Patu, Founder and Leader of the Church of Power Ministry, has called on Christians to stay away from activities that will negatively affect the reasons for the Easter festivities.

Bishop Patu therefore called on the youth to rather use the period to pray for long life and abstain from drinking, smoking and fornication in order to attract the mercies of God.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the Good Friday edition of the Easter Convention at Prampram, Bishop Patu said some Christians especially the youth engaged in social vices during Easter festivities, which later had negative impact on their entire life.

“Some of the youth go to church and later join other colleagues to the beaches to drink, smoke and do all sorts of things which will affect them negatively some years to come,” he said.

Bishop Patu expressed gratitude to the government for the measures put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and called on other church leaders to observe all the protocols with their congregants.