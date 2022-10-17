Don’t engage in malpractices – Tema West MCE cautions BECE candidates

Candidates for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been cautioned against engaging in any act of examination malpractices.

Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive gave the caution during a visit to some examination centres.

The MCE accompanied by Mr Isaac McCarthy, Tema West Education Director, and other officials visited the Tema Secondary School, Trinity Lutheran School, and Queensland International School centres.

She expressed optimism that the candidates would perform well in the BECE as per the results from the two mock examinations organised for them by the Assembly.

She added the Assembly was aware that the candidates had been taken through the necessary preparations by their teachers and therefore must do away with fear and concentrate on what they had learnt to excel in the examination.

The Tema West MCE also appealed to the invigilators to create a conducive environment for the candidate to relax and write the paper devoid of unnecessary fear and panic.

Meanwhile a total of 4,023 candidates made up of 2,133 girls and 1,890 boys are sitting for this year’s exam at 13 centres in the Municipality.

Mr McCarthy on his part reminded the candidates that the exams would cover a little bit of all the things they had learnt in their basic education and therefore encouraged them to write to the best of their ability.

Out of the total, 2,214 registered from the public basic schools, 1,809 were from private schools.

The one-week BECE commenced nationwide on Monday, October 17 at 0900 hours with Social Studies, and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) as the first two papers for Day One.