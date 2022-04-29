Don’t Enter Marriage With Sole Intention Of Depending On Your Husband – Linda Andoh Advises Women

Linda Andoh, who is a Public Relations Practitioner has called on women whose only intention is to solely depending on their husbands when they marry not to dare enter any marriage.

She advised that the best thing for a woman is for her to be financially independent before thinking of entering into marriage.

According to her, “There are people who think it’s the duty of the man to take care of them, but every woman needs to have her own source of income before going into marriage.”

Speaking on Joy FM’s Strong and Sassy show on Wednesday, Linda Andoh said, any woman who does not attain financial independence and is in a position to be able to cater for her personal needs is “not ready for marriage.”

Sharing her personal problem with women, she said “I personally have a problem with women who think it’s the responsibility of the man to take care of me. Yes, it’s the man’s responsibility, but in the case where the man is not able to take care of you, what happens to you? He can be the richest man, but when he’s not there what happens to you?”

“I know someone who got married, she was working and then they wanted to have kids, but it was becoming challenging, so she had to sacrifice the job because it was having a toll on her physically, and this was what the doctors had advised,” she narrates.

Linda Andoh also continued to say that, “So she stops working, eventually gets pregnant, the first baby comes, the second baby comes. She wanted to go back to work after her second child, but that wasn’t working because it wasn’t easy getting a job and her husband who was an entrepreneur was involved in an accident. Now, this is his job and it’s not like he worked in a corporate world where there are policies that would be triggered in such instance. He’s someone who runs his own business and he can’t do that anymore and the family is solely dependent on him. So when it happens that way, what do you do?”

She advised women to position themselves to be able to take care of themselves, and that “if you can’t, you have no business with marriage. You shouldn’t go into marriage without being able to cater for yourself.”

On her part, a Mental Health Nurse, Brenda Mawuse Agbo who was also a guest on the show shared a similar view and entreated parents to instill in their wards a habit of managing their finances and saving for their future in order not to create an instance of dependency on their husbands when they get married.

“It’s important to have a bucket list if you’re a young lady and you’re not married yet, because we live in the moment. Yes you plan toward the future but you have today, you don’t live a life where you’re always focusing on the future. You’re lying to yourself. There are certain things you should be able to do now as you’re single and then when a man comes into your life, it becomes a compliment because there are certain things you cannot do when a man comes into the picture.

“as a woman, you need to enjoy life and you should set goals for yourself. The man coming into the picture has his goals. So when you get married and somehow your goals are conflicting, what do you do with yours? There are things that I’m not saying are impossible, but become a challenge when marriage comes in. If you have someone who is understanding it makes sense but you should have your personal goals and work at achieving them,” she urged women.

At the end of the discussion, they aggreed that Marriage is hard work that needs emotional maturity.