Don’t expect too much from people—Richard Osei Agyemang aka Dr. King Uchiha Winter tells the youth

One of Ghana’s youngest prolific content creators, writer, motivator, and youth advocate who doubles as a seasoned blogger Richard Osei Agyemang A.KA. Dr. King Uchiha Winter has counseled and advised Ghanaian youth and the public, in general, to learn from the experiences of life’s twists and turns so that they can manage their expectations.

According to him, a lot of the youth and people more often than not count on so-called helpers but become frustrated and stressed when those same people disappoint them.

The concerned writer in a tweet on Monday 14th March 2022 posted “never budget money you’ve not yet received. People disappoint a lot and don’t expect too much from people.”

See the full tweet here:

https://twitter.com/i_am_winter/status/1503118459324055554?s=21

When he was engaged further on this trend of disappointments in life, he explained that the best remedy for this is never to expect anything from anyone.

“People disappoint a lot and don’t expect too much from people,” he advised.

ABOUT RICHARD OSEI AGYEMANG

Richard Osei Agyemang is a senior content writer for Ghana Ndwom, a Ghanaian online entertainment portal that streams music and videos of Ghanaian artists and beyond.

Richard Osei Agyemang popularly known as Dr. King Uchiha Winter is one of the most influential people on Ghana Twitter with millions of monthly tweet impressions and he is currently having over 170K followers on Twitter at the time of this profiling.

Mr. Osei Agyemang has been the most effective writer on ghanandwom.net and a trusted content writer on Twitter. He has been the go-to person for anything entertainment on the Twitter timeline.

His inspiration to deliver quality and legit content on the timeline makes people adore him most often compared to other content writers from other entertainment news outlets.

Not only does he write good content on GhanaNdwom and on Twitter, but he is also a good promoter of Ghanaian arts and people’s businesses.

More to that, he also helps potential Ghanaian artists to gain more followers and engagements on their post and also inspire people on how to effectively and cautiously use social media to yield good personal results and forbear social media cyberbullying.

Aside from his self-effacing manner on Twitter he has good relationships with people and does not hesitate to help anyone regardless of whom he or she is.

He is currently reading his Master’s degree in Finance at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He read his bachelor’s degree in Geomatic engineering at KNUST and graduated in 2019. He is also a past student of Opoku Ware Senior High, Kumasi.

He worked with several brands including, Absa, Pepsodent, IxBet, 22bet, Msport, and many others as a brand ambassador.

He was awarded by Ghantwitterawards for being the best reporter on the timeline in 2020.

You can follow Dr. King Uchiha Winter on Twitter at @I_Am_Winter