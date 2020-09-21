President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished Ghanaians not to underestimate the coronavirus pandemic but to stay consistent with set safety and hygience protocols to win the fight against the disease.

“The experience in other parts of the world show us that the virus can return with a vengeance, once you let your guard down,” he said.

Addressing the nation in a televised broadcast on Sunday on measures to curb the spread of the virus, the President noted that Ghana had made significant progress in combating the disease and “we are on our way to winning the battle against the pandemic.”

However, he stressed that though Ghana’s current statistics on the disease was encouraging, “we cannot afford, at this critical moment, to throw caution to the wind, and destroy the incredible amount of work undertaken by Government, health officials, heroic frontline health workers, and members of the security agencies, in bringing us this far.”

“As we work to rid the virus from our shores, let us continue to remember, at all times, that this virus is no respecter of persons, and has wreaked its havoc on every country on the planet.

“I appeal to each and every one of you to continue to tread on the path constructed by government and follow religiously all the social distancing mask-wearing and enhanced hygiene protocols.They are, and will remain our weapons in the struggle against the virus,” he emphasised.

“Yes, our death rate continues to be low, and our hospitals have, mercifully, not been overwhelmed, as there are, presently, only 20 severe and critical cases. Indeed, there are a lot of empty beds in our treatment centres, and the isolation centres have virtually no patients under care.

“Now more than ever, we must be even more disciplined in our adherence to the personal hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing measures that have become part of our daily routines. That is the way to eliminate the virus altogether.

“There are countries that are imposing lockdowns all over again, others are imposing curfews, all in a bid to curb the onset of fresh infections and a second wave.

“Let us continue to look out for one another and remain each other’s keeper. United, and with one goal in mind, we will emerge victorious in the fight against COVID-19. Zero active cases must be the ultimate aim.

Ghana’s coronavirus count as at Friday, September 2020, has reduced considerably to 507 active cases, with some regions without active cases. Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti and Central Regions account for 80 per cent of the active cases.

So far, 45,258 have recovered from the disease and 297 have died from it in the country.

Ghana’s land and sea border remained closed till further notice. Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs also remains closed, and all other institutions cleared to function are to continue to do so in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

And the mandatory wearing of face mask remain in force till December 14, 2020.