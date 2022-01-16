Don’t give up easily-Pastor

Revernend Daniel Boateng, Head Pastor, the Sure Way Assemblies of God Church, on Sunday, urged Christians not to give up easily in life.

He said this in a sermon titled, “Greater grace for greater works ” in the Church.

Rev Boateng said Grace was more than unmerited favour and that it was divine assistance from a higher authority and charged Christians to seek that to be winners and not quitters.

“We go through a lot of disappointments and those disappointments are mostly from those we’ve been good to so we need the grace to stay focused”, he said.