Don’t let investment in education go to waste – Minister

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has challenged the youth to take their studies seriously.

They should be focused, and not let the investment in their education go to waste.

“The opportunity given you is to propel you to a secured future,” he advised, saying developing one’s skills and knowledge to an appreciable standard was what was needed for a meaningful life.

Dr. Adutwum, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra, on his recent unannounced visit to some schools in the Eastern Region, said the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Programme, an initiative of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration, aimed at supporting the youth to improve their literacy status.

“There are many brilliant Ghanaian youth who failed to achieve their educational goals because they did not have the resources to undergo second-cycle education.

“Many are those who did not enjoy what you have now,” the Minister said, urging pupils and students to be disciplined at all times.

Schools visited by the Minister were the Methodist Girls’ Senior High School (SHS), Presbyterian SHS, Aburi Girls’ SHS, Presbyterian Senior High Technical School, Mampong Senior High Technical School for the Deaf, as well as Demonstration School for the Deaf and Aburi Presbyterian Basic School ‘A’ and ‘B’.

He was accompanied by Dr. Eric Nkansah, Director-General of the GES.

At the Methodist Girls’ SHS, the Minister joined the students as they had breakfast, and took the opportunity to motivate them to strive for excellence in their career development.

He gave the assurance that the Government would continue to provide the schools with their needs to facilitate effective teaching and learning.