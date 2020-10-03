Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Tema East Parliamentary Candidate for National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged electorates not to allow themselves to be deceived by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Odamtten stressed that “don’t let anybody deceive you during this election, be vigilant, they will come to you with lies, but don’t fall for it. ”

Speaking at the party’s inauguration of its Zongo Caucus in Tema East, he stated that the NPP had nothing to offer Ghanaians, saying “if they can do something, they would have started, see the number of schools, and hospitals that were built by Mahama. Greater Accra alone had seven hospitals under JM”.

He noted that it was time Ghana was rescued from the NPP and therefore urged the electorate to preserve their voter ID cards to ensure that they voted for former President Mahama and himself in the December 7 polls.

He recounted other achievements of the NDC nationwide as well as his achievement when he was the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, stressing that he had the welfare and development of Tema East at heart.

He disclosed that under the party’s “People’s Manifesto”, fishing communities such as Tema Manhean would be provided with cold stores to be used by fisher-folks to preserve their fishes adding that they would also embark on innovative employment opportunities for all.

He charged branch and wing executives who would work as party agents on Election Day to be vigilant at the polling stations .

Mr Solomon Nkansah, immediate past communications officer of the NDC, encouraged party members to embark on house to house campaign instead of posting pictures on social media.

Mr Nkansah said “we are always taking selfies, and posting on watsup platforms that we will win, how can you win from a watsup platform, get away from the watsup platforms, go to the houses and talk to the people, don’t wait till election day before you make a move, befriend someone, be of help to someone, that is the only way that, they will be willing to follow you when it’s election day. ”

He further urged party members, especially executives of branches and wings to be humble.