Don’t Lift Ban On Female Genital Mutilation – WMA Urges Gambia

The World Medical Association Council convened for its 226th session in Seoul, Korea, has issued a strong call to the Gambian authorities to halt the progression of a bill seeking to lift the ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) established in 2015. The WMA urges immediate action to protect the rights and health of women and girls in the Gambia.

“Female genital mutilation is a violation of human rights and poses significant health risks to women and girls. The ban must remain intact to protect the well-being and dignity of individuals in Gambia. The WMA stands firmly against any attempt to lift the ban on this harmful practice”, stated Dr. Lujain AlQodmani, President of the World Medical Association,

The Council noted with dismay the overwhelming support the bill received in a recent vote in the Gambian Parliament. Despite the ban on FGM since 2015, the practice remains widespread in Gambia, with limited enforcement of existing laws. The Council emphasized the importance of upholding international human rights obligations, particularly the Maputo Protocol on Women’s Rights in Africa, which condemns and prohibits all forms of female genital mutilation.

The WMA Council calls on all WMA Constituent Members, individual physicians, and the international community to mobilize and advocate against the bill, reaffirming their commitment to the rights and well-being of women and girls in Gambia and everywhere.

Source: World Medical Association