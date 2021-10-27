Don’t Limit Education To Classrooms Alone – Youth Ambassador

The National Zongo Youth Ambassador of Ghana, His Excellency Alhaji Salamu Amadu has appealed to stakeholders in the education sector not to limit education in classrooms alone but extend to the communities so that the school dropouts can also be educated.

Alhaji Salamu made this appeal at the launching of the Ghana Directory of Scholarships and Financial Assistance at GNAT hall in the capital city of Ghana. According to him, there are thousands of people on the street, villages and other areas who need informal education for them to fix well in all spheres of lives.

“Mr Chairman, Distinguished Guests, last month, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of Afro Arab Group with the theme, ‘Women and Youth Empowerment. You can imagine in this age and time when our dear president, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is seriously Campaigning for Ghana Beyond Aid, yet people raise as much as $10, 000 for this perilous journey. As a matter of fact, with much money, they can easily become entrepreneurs and create jobs to reduce the high unemployment rate.

“I have come to realise that, Ghana pays more attention to formal education and neglects the informal side. It is very imperative to note that when informal education dwindles, it goes a long way to affect those with formal education and the Country negatively. The street guys turned to be a burden unto us. I will urge religious leaders, civil societies, NGOs and other corporate organisations to contribute their quota in this course and not to leave it on Government alone.” He added.

Alhaji Salamu used the opportunity as a voluminous conduit and call on the Zongo Youth to take their education very serious to make a meaningful impact in societies and erase all forms of negative tag on Zongo Youth. “You can also be like Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president of Ghana, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Dr Mustapha Hamid, Hon. Collins Dauda etc.” He assured the general public that the Afro Arab group of companies will continue to assist the youth of Zongo financially and others to make progress in all endeavours.

“I would like to conclude by thanking Dr Spio Garbrah for this great initiative and to the sponsors, you all have a special place in Heaven for your congenial heart.