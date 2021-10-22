‘Don’t make PWDs doubt their capabilities’

The public have been urged to eschew all behavioral cultures that make Persons with Disability (PWDs) doubt their capabilities.

Ms Vivian Ama Aubyn, a Board Member of Psykforum, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), said some long standing and outmoded behaviours were impeding efforts to have an all- inclusive society of PWDs and Persons with Mental Health Conditions (PWMHCs).

She said this at a Stakeholders’ consultative meeting to validate positive languages, which could be used to engage PWDs and PWMHCs to limit the discriminatory and derogatory attitudes towards them so they could exhibit their abilities and resourcefulness.

Ms Aubyn, who is also a Psychologist, urged all to create a positive culture of support, eschew derogatory remarks and name calling with regard to their conditions.

That, she said, was part of the Social and Behavioral Change, Stigma Reduction and Disability Inclusion Project, expected to end in 2023.

The project is sponsored by the UKAID through the Ghana Somubi Dwumadzi Project, with Hope For Future Generation (HFFG), an NGO, as its implementing partners.

It was recommend at the meeting that the disabled should be encouraged to see their usefulness and help them discover themselves and their full potentials.

“We all have the responsibility; institutions that treat mental health conditions, the media, traditional/religious leaders, community members, district assemblies, and schools to see to it that they feel belonged and accepted,” Ms Aubyn said.

The Reverend Emmanuel Ken Goode, President of the Ghana Burns Survivors Foundation, urged PWDs and PWMHCs to learn to accept their various conditions.

“We cannot forever blame society….you must know your worth and come out of your shells and embrace your being,“ he said.

Mr George Nana Frimpong, the President of the Ghana Federation for Disability Organisations, urged all to psych themselves and make the best out of their circumstances.

“You can get out of mental enslavement when you realise that you cannot change your situation, it is not spiritual, do not be moving from churches to native doctors, they would make your situations worse,” he advised.

GNA