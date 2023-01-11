Don’t overlook traditional leaders part of governance – Nana Agyapong Ntrada II

Nana Agyapong Ntrada II, Chief of Brofoyedur in the Assin central Municipality of the Central Region, has called for the active involvement of traditional leaders in governance to help contribute to national development.

“Traditional leaders are integral part of governance process to propel development and their contribution should not be overlooked,” he said.

He said this at the 15 years Anniversary celebration of his enstoolment as chief of Brofoyedur amidst rich culture display.

The objective of the celebration was to raise funds to support Community development, especially the completion of a community centre, which was started some years ago.

The Chief, who is also an educationist advised the youth to desist from deviant behaviours and rather focus on education to create a sustainable future for themselves.

Nana Agyapong Ntrada II called on government and civil society organisations to support their community development.

Mr Samuel Adobah, the Executive Director of Network For Assin Development, commended the efforts of the Chief and opinion leaders for initiating several developmental projects.

He appealed to the natives of Assin Brofoyedur, who are in diaspora to support the development of the community and also called on investors to support the renovation of schools in the community.

“Development is a shared responsibility and therefore all should join to change the narrative of the community,” he said.