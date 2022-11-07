Don’t Pay For Schools Selection Process, It Is Free – GES

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has said the schools’ selection process is entirely free and does not involve collection of monies.

The assurance comes on the back of the practice of some heads of Basic Schools, collecting monies from the current batch of Junior High School (JHS) students, who report to their former schools to select Senior High Schools (SHSs) for placement.

A statement by the GES, noted: “Some of the monies being collected are purported to be payment for Parent Teacher Association (PTA) dues/levies arrears, clearance of final year students, extra classes organised.”

The GES reminded parents, head teachers and all stakeholders that no fees are to be charged for the school selection process.

“Management wishes to remind all stakeholders that the collections are illegal or unauthorised. The school selection activity is entirely free and as such no levy or fee should be charged in connection with it,” it said.

The GES directed any head teacher/teacher who has made such “illegal collections” to “refund immediately to the parents.”

It also directed district directors to “investigate all these allegations and submit reports including sanctions applied to regional directors.”

“Any such request should be reported to the Regional/District Education for redress,” the GES noted.

The selection of schools by candidates, parents/guardians began on Monday, 31 October and is expected to end, Friday, 18 November 2022.