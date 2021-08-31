Don’t pressure politicians to influence recruitment exercise – Deputy Minister

Mr Kofi Amankwaa-Manu, Deputy Minister for Defence has asked Ghanaians not to pressure politicians to influence the selection and recruitment of people into the security services.

He said the recruitment into the various security services was on merit and open to every qualified Ghanaian irrespective of his or her political, ethnic, religion or social background.

There was therefore the need for people to desist from asking politicians to intervene for unqualified relatives.

Mr Amankwaa-Manu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Atwima-Kwanwoma, made the call at the NPP delegates’ conference at Twedie.

He said there was no political favouritism in the recruitment and therefore, all qualified persons should apply and go through the process of selections.

The MP said he was placing much emphasis on the training of the youth on technical and vocational skills to equip them with employable skills, adding that 100 sewing machines were ready for distribution to apprentice tailors and seamstresses to undergo training.

Plans were also underway to put some of the youth under auto-mechanic training as part of efforts to help the youth to acquire employable skills to create jobs for themselves.

The MP said a parcel of land had been secured for the construction of a Party office for the Constituency, adding that an amount of money had been set aside to support all the electoral areas to function well.

Mr Denis Kwakwa, Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP, commended the leadership of the Party in the Constituency for their hard work, which helped to increase the Party’s votes in the 2020 general elections.

He called for unity and peace to enable all members to work together to maintain the Party in power in the 2024 elections.

Nana Okyere Tawiah Antwi, District Chief Executive for Atwima-Kwanwoma, said construction works on the road network in the area were ongoing and urged the people to exercise patience since the projects would be completed to improve the road network in the area.