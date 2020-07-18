The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged Ghanaians to always wear their nose masks and desist from putting them in their pockets and hand bags, to avoid being infected with the COVID-19.

Mr Omar Jafaru Alsadiq, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of the Commission said it was observed that many citizens were not observing the prescribed protocols by the Ghana Health Service including proper wearing of the nose masks.

He said observing the safety protocols including wearing of nose masks would not only prevent one from contracting the disease but would help contribute to fighting its spread.

Mr Alsadiq gave the advice when the NCCE with support from Oxfam Ghana undertook different sensitization programmes across the municipality to educate citizens on the COVID-19 and how to prevent its spread.

The exercise, which targeted market places, religious and traditional leaders, youth groups, students and other identifiable groups was to create awareness about the pandemic and disseminate accurate information for strict compliance.

The Municipal Director observed that many residents within the municipality either did not know the significance of wearing the nose masks or did not know how it was worn, thereby, putting their nose masks in their pockets.

He said the nose masks were meant to be worn as prescribed by the Ghana Health Service to prevent one from contracting the COVID-19 and entreated Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of always wearing their nose masks especially when at public places.

“Do not leave your nose masks in your pockets, wear them always as prescribed by the Health Directorate,” he added.

Mr Alsadiq explained that COVID-19 was real and very dangerous to human existence and encouraged residents to practice all the hygiene protocols as well as social distancing rules to help curb the spread of the virus.

“Wash your hands with soap under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and ensure adequate social distancing in your dealing with others at the public places in the communities because this is the surest way to defeat the virus in the communities and the nation as a whole,” he advised.

The Municipal Director reiterated his outfit’s commitment to intensify public education across many communities within the municipality to ensure that people understood the situation and complied appropriately with restrictions and safety protocols outlined by the government and the World Health Organization to fight the pandemic.

