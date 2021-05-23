

The Right Rev. Dr. Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has advised ministers of the gospel not to reduce the Word of God to the preaching of prosperity messages only.

He said the good news that ministers of the gospels were commissioned to preach must be about Jesus Christ and his works on the Cross, adding that, “the proclamations of your mouth should bring salvation, nourishment, blessings and understanding to the hearers.”

The Moderator said this in an interview after he addressed the closing ceremony of some one hundred pastors of the GEC, who underwent a three day training in expository preaching at the church’s Adonai congregation at Madina, near Accra.

The workshop was jointly organized by the Langham Expository Preaching Ghana, an affiliate of Langham Preaching International, a part of Langham Partnership International and the Global Evangelical Church, Head Office.

It was on the theme: “Rightly Dividing the Word of Truth based on 2 Timothy 2:15” with the sub-theme: Guard the Gospel.

The Moderator said as faithful stewards of the gospel, there was the need to preach sound biblical doctrines.

He, therefore, entreated the graduates to always ensure that, they rightly divide the Word of Truth while always guarding the Gospel.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori, commended the participants for availing themselves to be trained and urged them to put all that they were taught into action.

Mr. Victor Abaka Obeng, Country Coordinator, commended the participants for exhibiting high levels of humility and engagement despite their experience and high academic achievements.

He said the major challenge the team faced was the overly packed nature of the programme, which resulted in the long sitting periods that the participants had to endure.

He said the organisers would review the long hours of sitting in future programmes.

Rev. Dr. Nyuienko Avortri, the Course Prefect and also the President of GEC Pastors’ and Spouses” Association, commended the leadership for sponsoring the programme, which he said was very informative and refreshing.

He also commended the facilitators for their classic impartations and his colleagues for actively participating in all the sessions despite the long hours.