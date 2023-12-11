Don’t Rely On Political Promises For Development – Chief Tells Colleagues

The Chief of Kwansakrom in Agona Swedru in the Central Region, Nana Kwansa Sarpong IV, has advised colleague traditional rulers not to rely on developmental political promises offered by politicians but rather marshal resources from their subjects to develop their communities.

Speaking to NewsGhana.com in an interview on the sidelines of the week-long Home Coming event of the town scheduled for 24th-30th December this year, Nana Kwansa Sarpong described promises made by politicians, especially during the electioneering period as vain, calculated to canvas for votes to achieve their parochial interest.

He said the Chieftaincy institution existed long before the introduction of politics, and, therefore, it is incumbent on traditional rulers to prove that they wield more power than politicians and not the other way around.

According to Nana Kwansa Sarpong, the purpose of the ‘Home Coming’ is to raise funds to construct a health center in the town and has therefore appealed to indigenes, both home and abroad, to come and contribute their quota to the course.

He later commended the former Assembly member for the area, Mr. Mordecai, for his immense contribution to the development of the town.