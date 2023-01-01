Don’t sell the little you harvested for merry making – Chief to farmers

The divisional chief of Chuchuliga in the Builsa north municipality of the Upper East Region, Nab Francis Asangalisa II has cautioned farmers within his traditional area not to be lured by the prevailing attractive prices from buyers for their produce to sell the little they harvested for merry making among other festivals which will have negative effect on their lives later because this year yields were not as good as expected.

According to the chief, Even though we are in a post-Covid-19 era, this year wil undoubtedly go down as one of the most challenging year of

Our dear nation ( Ghana) and by extension the people of Chuchuliga.

Speaking at this year Chuchuliga annual Faagu festival celebration on Friday 30th December 2022, Nab Asangalisa noted that the uncontrollable fluctuation of prices of items largely because of the unstable Ghanaians cedi seriously had a negative effect on the just past cropping season due to the high cost of farming inputs, especially fertilizer for some of the major crops of his people, such as Rice and Maize. It therefore goes without saying that yields were not as good as expected this year.

“This is because we are not yet totally out of the difficulties. I therefore implore you to think of your wards school fees among other responsibilities and the fact that things may probably get worse, and spare your produce for now and for future use”.